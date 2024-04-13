Brock Lesnar returning to WWE to start a feud with huge superstar who lost at WrestleMania 40 could happen, says legend

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since his match against Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. He was allegedly slated to return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match but those plans were scrapped and The Beast Incarnate was also left out of WrestleMania XL. However, Lesnar is back on the roster page and Triple H stated in a press conference that he was not out of the Stamford-based company.

This has led to speculation of Brock's return to the Stamford-based company. Some reports stated that Brock Lesnar was originally planned to face Gunther at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, that match did not happen and The Ring General ended up losing to Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows.

Wrestling legend Konnan spoke about Lesnar on his K100 podcast. The 60-year-old veteran stated that he was seeing chatter about The Beast Incarnate being back on the WWE roster page which could mean that the company will go ahead with the previously planned Gunther vs. Lesnar feud when he returns.

''I keep seeing that Brock is back on the roster. He is coming back or something like that, so maybe they'll go back to Brock and Gunther too,'' Konnan said. [2:14 - 2:22]

You can watch the podcast below:

Fans will undoubtedly be waiting to see when the former WWE Champion will make his return to the company.

Triple H clarified that Brock Lesnar was still a part of WWE

A recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Brock Lesnar was not gone and could likely return to the Stamford-based company. Unlike Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis who are gone for good, Lesnar could make his return to WWE when the time is right.

"We’d been told a few weeks ago that it was one of those deals unlike McMahon and John Laurinaitis who are likely never coming back, in that at some point he’d be back. We were also told at that time it wasn’t going to be that soon and it was nothing in the immediate plans," the report stated.

At the WrestleMania XL Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H was asked about Lesnar's status within the Stamford-based company. The Game stated that there were talks of The Beast Incarnate returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble at one point. The King of Kings then said that the former Universal Champion was at home "being Brock." He also clarified that Lesnar was still with the Stamford-based company.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.