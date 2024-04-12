Brock Lesnar could return to WWE - Reports

A new report on the WWE status of Brock Lesnar has come to the fore.

There's a cloud of uncertainty hovering over The Beast Incarnate's future since his involvement was hinted at in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The former Universal Champion last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam last year, where he faced Cody Rhodes. Amidst the allegations, WWE appeared to have cut ties with Brock Lesnar as they removed him from the WWE 2K24 'Forty Years of WrestleMania edition' cover.

The company also scrapped all creative plans, which forced him to miss the 40th edition of The Showcase of the Immortals this year. But it looks like the 46-year-old stalwart isn't being completely erased, as Paul Heyman namedropped him during his Hall of Fame speech.

As of this writing, The Beast is still listed on the official roster page website.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar could be brought back into the fold, but not in the near future.

"We’d been told a few weeks ago that it was one of those deals unlike McMahon and John Laurinaitis who are likely never coming back, in that at some point he’d be back. We were also told at that time it wasn’t going to be that soon and it was nothing in the immediate plans."

Triple H addressed Brock Lesnar's WWE future

During the post-WrestleMania XL (Night One) media scrum, Triple H was asked about rumored plans for Brock Lesnar to return at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

The Game confirmed the rumors and noted that The Beast Incarnate is still under contract with WWE.

“At one point, there was a conversation with Brock about Royal Rumble quite a long time ago,” Triple H said. “Right now, Brock is home being Brock, and we’ll see where that leads to from here. The status is the same as it’s been before. Brock is not gone from WWE, he’s just home being Brock.”

Lesnar was reportedly penciled in to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. Of course, the plans fell through for obvious reasons.

If The Beast ever came back, fans would love to see him collide with The Ring General on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

