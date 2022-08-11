Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and four other WWE stars advertised for WrestleMania 39

Six WWE Superstars are currently advertised to be a part of next year's WrestleMania 39, which includes Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

WWE's biggest event of the calendar, WrestleMania, will take place in California next year on April 1st and 2nd. The company has dubbed it as "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood". The show will be the first WrestleMania without Vince McMahon at the helm of affairs since the former CEO retired from the company last month.

The company's website is currently advertising six superstars for The Show of Shows, which includes Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Bobby Lashley.

The six advertised superstars are some of the biggest names in WWE at the moment, but as expected, the card is subject to change in the future.

What are the big rumors regarding WWE's WrestleMania 39?

It is widely expected that Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed World Champion, will face his fellow Anoa'i family member, The Rock, at The Show of Shows. Recent reports have stated that those plans are reportedly still in place for the clash between the two icons of the company.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey could finally have their one-on-one match, and that will also likely happen at WrestleMania 39, as reported by Dave Meltzer.

"The best I can tell is that the plan is for Ronda and Becky for the 2023 WrestleMania. So, it's not like that match isn't happening. Of course, between now and then, people can get hurt, a million things can happen between now and 2023, but that's basically the deal," said Meltzer.

The only time Lynch and Rousey met each other was at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, when they were in a triple threat match which also included Charlotte Flair.

