Brock Lesnar's controversial return to WWE was a smart move according to 70-year-old veteran

Brock Lesnar's controversial return to WWE has been labeled as a smart move by a 70-year-old veteran. The Beast made a shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam this year following a two-year absence.
This appearance was shocking given Lesnar's name was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE. The decision to bring him back divided the fans, given his involvement in the lawsuit. Many fans also pointed out that this was a desperate move and suggested WWE was feeling low on star power.
However, former RAW GM Eric Bischoff dismissed this notion. Speaking on Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred, Bischoff clarified that bringing in Lesnar wasn't desperation.
"It's not a sign of desperation as you implied. You didn't say desperation, but it's like, 'Oh my gosh, who's next? There's nobody next, we better bring back Brock.' That infers desperation and panic. That's not what bringing Brock in was. Bringing Brock in—here's a guy who still wants to go, who absolutely sells tickets," he said.
10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!
The veteran added that Brock Lesnar was an attraction, and WWE's decision to have him back was a smart move.
"The question suggests, at least it did to me, and I apologize if I'm putting words in your mouth, suggests kind of like, 'I don't know what to do next, let's bring in Brock.' I think it was a smart move," he added.
You can watch the interview below:
Despite the negative reaction against Lesnar, WWE went ahead and booked him in a blockbuster match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.
The match saw The Beast Incarnate dominate his old rival and deliver six F-5s to win the match.
Brock Lesnar scheduled to be a big part of WWE in 2026
While Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared in WWE since his decimation of John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, there are big plans for him.
According to reports, The Conqueror is internally listed for the 2026 Royal Rumble as well as WrestleMania 42.
This could mean he will be a key part of WWE's programming next year, which isn't surprising. His stature means he would likely be booked into a big match at the Show of Shows, which will be his first WrestleMania appearance since 2023.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Toronto Sun's No Holds Barred and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences