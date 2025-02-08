Brock Lesnar's onslaught hurt a WWE Hall of Famer's back

Brock Lesnar is known to be a tough worker in the ring, and several WWE Superstars have openly admitted this in the past. But when Mark Henry told the story of how the former UFC fighter repeatedly hit him with his devastating finishing maneuver, the 360-pound wrestler took responsibility for making the call.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, The World's Strongest Man looked back at his rivalry with The Beast Incarnate. He revealed that some part of him regrets urging Lesnar to hit him with the F-5 again and again, as it hurt his back severely:

"I regret to this day, letting Brock [Lesnar] F-5 me four times — two times in the ring and two times on the floor. Hell, I called it. Do it again. And my back is messed up because of it. It's not Brock's fault. It's me being an overzealous wrestler like everybody is overzealous; want to steal the show. We want the attention. But it comes with a price," Henry said. [From 11:51 to 12:24]

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry feuded briefly over a decade ago before Lesnar ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. The Beast Incarnate was built as a special attraction, claimed 'Taker, who recently opened up about his loss to the ex-UFC mauler at The Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar was named in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon; a potential WWE return remains ambiguous

Although Brock Lesnar has been mentioned on television recently, The Beast Incarnate's potential return to the ring is less likely in the immediate future because of his alleged involvement in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Before, it was only an implication, as it was noted that a former UFC Heavyweight Champion was involved, but now he has been explicitly mentioned.

In the amended complaint, McMahon allegedly offered Janel Grant's services to Lesnar in exchange for a new WWE contract. The complaint further detailed Grant's allegedly being forced to follow orders from Vince, including a meeting with the ex-UFC star, which ultimately did not happen.

Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam 2023 when he put over Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare would later win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. He has now crossed 300 days with it. A showdown with Gunther has always been a money match, but it remains to be seen whether the bout could happen.

If you use the quote, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback