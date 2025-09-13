Brock Lesnar's opening SmackDown segment sparks outrage; ex-WWE writer highlights major creative mistake (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on a major mistake with the Brock Lesnar segment on SmackDown. The Beast was in action this week on the blue brand.

Lesnar kicked off the show for a promo segment. However, he was interrupted by R-Truth. The star told Brock that he was there to defend his older brother and role model, John Cena. When The Beast asked Truth the whereabouts of Cena, he claimed that he didn't know and told him that the disrespect had to stop. Brock Lesnar had enough and flattened Truth with an F5, ripping up his own jeans in the process.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo highlighted that Brock said he was looking for the Cenation Leader. He felt WWE should have played that thread throughout the show to keep the fans hooked. The former wrestling writer was outraged that the creative team teased the angle and then didn't follow it up with anything throughout the show.

"What does Brock Lesnar say to freaking R-Truth at the very top of the show? What does he say to him? I'm looking for John Cena. If you're going to say that, you've got to pay it off. You can't say at the top of the show, I'm looking for John Cena and not pay it off." He continued, "You cannot set the stage that Brock Lesnar is there to find and confront John Cena, and that never happens."

Brock is gearing up for his return to the ring. He will face John Cena at Wrestlepalooza next week.

It will be interesting to see if the Beast Incarnate can end The Cenation Leader's retirement tour early during the matchup.

