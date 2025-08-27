Brock Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam 2025 guarantees a win for major name, says ex-WWE star

Brock Lesnar returned to the promotion at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and decimated John Cena to close the event. Recently, Aiden English thinks The Franchise Player will get a win at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event due to The Beast Incarnate.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, John Cena surprisingly turned face and fired some subtle shots at The Rock and Travis Scott. While The Leader of the Cenation returned to his roots as a babyface, he couldn't keep the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist against Cody Rhodes and took a beatdown from Brock Lesnar following the title match.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, believes John Cena will secure a guaranteed win against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025 due to Brock Lesnar's return and Cena's face turn before the historic event in New Jersey.

"Officially, the big colorful entrance [hinting at the face turn before SummerSlam 2025] is back. But he lost, and then he got beat up by Brock Lesnar. John Cena, in this moment, needs a win. This is the re-establishment of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. Put the bad guy down. Stand up. You want some? Come get some. Victory in the main event. This is the chance to reset the table with this John Cena," English said.

WWE accidentally leaked Brock Lesnar's next appearances

Brock Lesnar was on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion for two years due to his name appearing in an ongoing lawsuit. While The Beast Incarnate did not comment on the issue, the company distanced itself from the UFC star for months.

After his return to WWE at the historic event in New Jersey, Brock Lesnar has yet to make another appearance. However, the company's website accidentally leaked a few upcoming dates where The Beast Incarnate could appear live on the weekly product. The three-time Universal Champion could show up on two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown in September 2025.

The appearances could build up to his potential clash against John Cena, as Nick Aldis was about to give Cena an update about Lesnar before Logan Paul attacked him and fled. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Brock Lesnar in the coming weeks.

