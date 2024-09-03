Brock Lesnar spotted with a fan amid extended WWE hiatus (PHOTO)

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023. A new photo of The Beast Incarnate has emerged amid his extended hiatus from the ring.

Lesnar had a great rivalry against Cody Rhodes in 2023. The two men competed in a series of matches that saw The American Nightmare come out on top at SummerSlam 2023. Brock Lesnar appreciated Cody Rhodes’ performance and showed him respect on his way out.

Since the loss, Brock has been away from the WWE ring. He is reportedly away due to legal reasons and won't be back until WWE legal clears him

WWE fans have seen a few photos of The Beast Incarnate pop up on social media amid his extended hiatus. Most of the photos have been snapped while Lesnar was supporting his children during their sports activities.

A recent photo of Brock Lesnar has emerged on X that shows him flexing with a fan. Lesnar looks as buff as ever in the latest snap.

Check out Brock Lesnar’s latest photo from X below:

Many fans are waiting eagerly for The Beast Incarnate to return to the ring. He could do so to join Roman Reigns in his fight against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline or to challenge John Cena in his retirement tour. However, it remains to be seen when the company decides to bring him back.

Jim Ross squashed a major WWE rumor about Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar won the Undisputed Championship from The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. He became the youngest world champion in the company at the age of 25.

Randy Orton broke his record a couple of years later when he won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2004 at just 24 years of age.

Jim Ross recently spoke about how Orton breaking Lesnar’s record had nothing to do with the former’s relationship with Vince McMahon amid his exit from the company in 2004.

"I don't think so. I know what you're saying. Yeah, it is silly. It's very silly. I can't buy that one. I don't buy that one. I mean, it makes a good story in the dirt sheets and so forth, good supposition, but I don't buy that, Conrad."

The Beast Incarnate has countless accolades to his name. WWE fans are waiting to see him return to the ring for a potential final run.

