Why is Brock Lesnar not returning to WWE? Exploring the real reason for his absence 

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare defeated Lesnar at the premium live event and had himself endorsed by The Beast as well! It was a great moment for the WWE Universe to witness Lesnar raise Rhodes' hand in the air after the event.

The Beast took some time off WWE TV following the event and was supposed to return in 2024. Unfortunately, his return to the squared circle never materialized after his name is allegedly involved in the lawsuit by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. Grant's lawsuit claims that Vince McMahon shared photographs with a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who remained with the promotion. Once these claims came to light, WWE distanced itself from The Beast, removing him from WWE 2k24 and replacing him with other superstars.

Now, it has been reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that even if WWE's creative team wanted to bring back Brock Lesnar to the ring, it isn't just picking up the phone and asking The Beast when he's good to come back. It so happens that WWE's legal team will need to clear the former WWE Champion's name before the creative team can involve him in any storyline.

Right now, WWE is functioning on a positive momentum with Triple H bringing back several superstars and giving deserving superstars a chance to win the gold. At such point in time, the Stamford-based promotion will not likely take any step that can make fans question the company's policies in any shape or form.

Triple H gave an update about Brock Lesnar's status in WWE

Brock Lesnar was supposed to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but the plans were scrapped following the legal issues. As a result, he was replaced by Bron Breakker in the men's match. However, some fans continued to speculate about his return and expected him to show up at WrestleMania XL, which he did not.

During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H clarified that Brock Lesnar is still a part of WWE and isn't completely gone. However, he was at home, just being 'Brock' for the moment.

Lately, there hasn't been any news of The Beast's rumored returns but Paul Heyman did mention Lesnar during his Hall of Fame speech and even Michael Cole name-dropped Lesnar at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

