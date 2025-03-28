Brock Lesnar spotted in rare sighting outside WWE

Brock Lesnar may no longer be an active in-ring competitor, but he remains a subject of much discussion among WWE fans. The Beast's rare public sighting with his family member has been making the rounds lately.

Lesnar's future remains uncertain since he was allegedly named in former WWE employee Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Despite an unfavorable situation, the former Universal Champion remains optimistic about returning to the squared circle.

A new clip of Brock Lesnar with his daughter, Mya, has surfaced online. The two appear to be out shopping at a store.

Check out the X footage below:

Will Brock Lesnar return to WWE at WrestleMania 41?

Brock Lesnar last wrestled inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes, and he hasn't appeared in programming since.

He missed last year's WrestleMania, and it doesn't look like he will be part of this year's show.

However, Jonathan Coachman wants to see The Beast Incarnate get involved in some capacity at The Showcase of the Immoratals.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, The Coach entertained the thought of Brock Lesnar destroying Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins during their Triple Threat match and getting back with Paul Heyman.

"To me, to really make this pay off, I wanna see Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania come in and absolutely shred this entire threesome and leave them all laying and Paul Heyman leaves with Brock. That's what I wanna see," he said.

Lesnar shares a rich history with all three men. The aforementioned idea of his return may sound intriguing on paper, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

WWE has been reportedly advised against doing business with The Beast, at least not until his legal issues simmer down.

