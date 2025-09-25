Brock Lesnar spotted with Sable post-WWE WrestlePalooza

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 25, 2025 06:47 GMT
Brock Lesnar and Sable! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Brock Lesnar and Sable! (Credits: WWE.Com)

Brock Lesnar competed in his first WWE match since SummerSlam 2023 at Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, where he dominantly defeated his arch-rival John Cena. The Beast Incarnate hasn't appeared on TV since clinching the big win.

Interestingly, a recent picture of Brock Lesnar alongside his wife and former superstar Sable has been going viral on social media. The 58-year-old was spotted with brown hair instead of her signature blonde locks.

Even The Beast Incarnate made headlines for his ripped physique upon his in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza, as he was in one of his best shapes physically. The duo was together at a racetrack.

Check out the viral pic below:

WWE subtly confirmed Brock Lesnar will have more appearances

The Beast Incarnate returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment at the historic two-night edition of SummerSlam earlier this year on night two after John Cena lost his Undisputed Championship.

WWE recently released a new poster for WrestleMania 42, which will take place in Las Vegas next year. The poster featured superstars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and, surprisingly, Brock Lesnar.

With its new promotional banner, the Stamford-based promotion may have subtly confirmed that the Beast Incarnate is back full-time and would be facing more superstars in the coming months, heading towards the Show of shows.

Paul Heyman has been teasing an alliance with Brock Lesnar since his return. It appears this may lead to the Beast Incarnate joining the Vision stable, which could serve as a launchpad for the Survivor Series: WarGames bout against the babyface team, which may feature top stars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and more.

With a lot of possibilities, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team may have in store for the former WWE champion, Brock Lesnar, in the coming months, given that he is most likely to be competing on a full-time schedule. Only time will tell.

Edited by Angana Roy
