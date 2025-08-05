  • home icon
Brock Lesnar Told to "F*ck Off" by Pro Wrestling News Outlet, Baron Corbin Responds

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:12 GMT
Corbin and Lesnar (via WWE
Corbin and Lesnar in picture. (via WWE's YouTube and website)

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has reacted to Brock Lesnar being told to "fu*k off" on X. The former US Champion fully agreed with the statement.

It's been a while since Baron Corbin left WWE. He had a long run with the promotion and was mostly featured as a mid-card act on TV. He did have his fair share of feuds with WWE's top stars.

Shortly after Brock Lesnar's WWE return at SummerSlam 2025, Cultaholic Wrestling's X handle voiced its non-PG opinion on the same. The pro wrestling news outlet wrote "Nah f*ck off" while posting a picture of the returning Lesnar. Baron Corbin agreed to this and wrote the following in response:

"I agree," wrote Corbin.

What did Triple H say about Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam 2025?

At the SummerSlam 2025 post-show, WWE CCO Triple H spoke in detail about Lesnar's blockbuster return at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Game said the following:

"My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable."
Judging by what transpired at SummerSlam 2025, it seems like the WWE Universe will see one last Lesnar vs. John Cena showdown very soon. With Clash in Paris almost on the horizon, the two veterans will seemingly battle it out at the PLE in what could be their final match against each other.

Cena is set to retire from pro wrestling by the end of the year. Lesnar, on the other hand, might stay for another lengthy run now that he's back after two long years.

Edited by Neda Ali
