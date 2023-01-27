Brock Lesnar told WWE SmackDown star to change the way he wrestles, legend reveals

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently disclosed a key piece of advice that Brock Lesnar gave Drew McIntyre about his in-ring style.

McIntyre eliminated Lesnar en route to winning the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Scot also defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 36 to capture his first WWE Championship.

Foley spoke on his FOLEY is POD podcast about a recent conversation Lesnar had with McIntyre during a plane ride. He revealed how Lesnar told the two-time WWE Champion to limit the amount of damage he allowed opponents to inflict on him in matches:

"He brought up that when he and Brock first got together, Brock was like – and this shows you the wisdom of Brock Lesnar – he was like, 'You have to stop bumping for everyone,'" Foley said. "Because you get caught up in that idea of having a great match every time, and you forget that you're trying to build a character at the same time." [1:05:19 – 1:05:40]

Foley added that fans can become interested in superstars who consistently produce great matches. However, as Brock Lesnar explained to McIntyre, not every in-ring encounter is designed to steal the show.

Why Brock Lesnar's advice resonated with Mick Foley

In February 2000, Mick Foley's Cactus Jack character lost a Hell in a Cell match against Triple H at No Way Out. Earlier that month, the WWE legend fought Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) to a no contest in a Falls Count Anywhere Hardcore match on SmackDown.

While Waltman was keen to have an exciting match, Foley felt he needed to protect his own persona before facing Triple H:

"Sean wants to tear the house down, and I was like, 'Sean, I know we can do that, but I feel like I need to look strong.' It was tension, but you have to have those talks sometimes for the good of the program. It wasn't the type of match that Sean wanted to have, but it was the type of match I thought we needed to have." [1:05:58 – 1:06:20]

Foley also addressed rumors that he did not appear on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW due to a rift with WWE.

