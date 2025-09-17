Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena injury talk shut down by WWE legend

Brock Lesnar and John Cena will face off one last time at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), a former opponent of both men, does not think fans should be concerned about Cena possibly suffering an injury.

The 17-time World Champion only has six WWE dates left before retiring from in-ring competition. After Wrestlepalooza, he will appear at Crown Jewel, two RAW episodes, and Survivor Series. His iconic career is due to end on December 13 with a retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL dismissed talk that plans for Cena's farewell tour could change if Lesnar legitimately injures him at Wrestlepalooza. The WWE Hall of Famer clarified that The Beast Incarnate is a safe wrestler despite being one of the company's most menacing on-screen characters.

"Brock is one of the safest guys in wrestling," JBL said. "I mean, you see all these great throws you're doing, I'd let Brock do anything he wanted, not that I could stop him anyway, to me, because he's so freaking strong. A guy like Mark Henry, a guy like Brock Lesnar, a guy like Kurt Angle, those guys, they're unbelievably safe because they're so freaking strong, so John's in really good hands."

John Cena defeated Logan Paul in his most recent premium live event match at Clash in Paris on August 31. He faced Sami Zayn for the United States Championship on the September 5 episode of SmackDown. However, the match ended in a no-contest after Brock Lesnar interfered.

What JBL expects from Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

At SummerSlam 2014, Brock Lesnar captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena in convincing fashion. He secured the victory with an F-5 after hitting his legendary opponent with 16 German Suplexes over the course of the match.

Asked if a similar scene might play out at Wrestlepalooza, JBL said he cannot see Lesnar winning so decisively again.

"I don't think we will. I think it's a pretty good storyline to come off of that match where he just got decimated. I called that match. That was unbelievable to see that because I didn't know what was gonna happen until, all of a sudden, he just turns into a suplex dummy. I think you're gonna see something probably more different. I think it's gonna be very entertaining."

JBL also addressed Dominik Mysterio's future after his post-match interaction with Rey Mysterio at Worlds Collide.

