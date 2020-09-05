The leader of The Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee, was a guest on WrestlingINC Daily. During the interview, The Dark Order leader was asked about wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling and revealed that it was on his bucket list:

I have the possibility to do both those things. I think the indie work will be a bit more selective. New Japan is always a bucket list kind of item for me. So if the right opportunity came along, I would love to do it. In America, I'm AEW exclusive.

Brodie Lee opens up about his AEW run is different from his time in WWE

Later on in the interview, Brodie Lee opened up about his time as a part of The Wyatt Family during his run in WWE. He called it an "awesome experience" and particularly highlighted their feud with The Shield:

The Wyatt family was an awesome experience. We had an awesome run. We had some of the biggest matches in WWE history. Our thing against The Shield was unbelievable, but to a point, it becomes too much background dancing, and to feel the need to break out when you can and they just won't let you, that's where the frustration begins.

This hits different...#AEWDynamite is back TONIGHT 8/7c and the Dark Order is celebrating pic.twitter.com/lVBj402MJI — TNTDrama (@tntdrama) August 27, 2020

Brodie Lee also spoke about the difference between him being a member in The Wyatt Family to that of him being the leader of The Dark Order, saying that he would be the one getting the big matches now:

So to be allowed now to stand in front of a group and to know that the big singles matches that are coming, the marquee singles matches are coming to your group, are going to be coming to my table. So that's the huge difference to me is just that now I'm the one that's that gets these marquee match-ups. I'm the one that has these these big feuds. I'm the one that holds the titles. So it's much better. I think for me.

Mr. Brodie Lee will team up with fellow Dark Order members - Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana - at All Out later tonight. They face the team of Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona.