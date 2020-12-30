Brodie Lee sent hilarious photo to WWE Superstar after Sonya Deville's SmackDown promo

Big E recently shared a hilarious picture sent to him by Brodie Lee as a light-hearted jibe on WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, following the latter's scathing SmackDown promo on Mandy Rose.

WWE Superstar Big E has been sharing tons of Brodie Lee stories on his official Twitter handle ever since the AEW star passed away at 41. Now, Big E has posted another Brodie Lee story, which involves the late star having comedic rivalries with female WWE stars such as Natalya, Dana Brooke, and Sonya Deville.

Big E stated that Brodie used to "borrow" Dana's poses and claimed that Natalya stole a couple of moves from him. Big E then shared a picture that Brodie Lee had sent him, while the latter was in AEW.

You can see Sonya Deville and Lee both cutting promos in different instances in the picture while wearing outfits that almost look the same.

Brodie’s comedic rivalries with the women always got me good. He borrowed Dana’s poses, claimed @NatbyNature stole his spinning lariat and Michinoku Driver, and texted me this: pic.twitter.com/jknx1DLtPF — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 29, 2020

Big E's posts have shown fans a completely different side of Brodie Lee

Back when Brodie Lee was in WWE, he was one of the company's most deranged entities, as a part of The Wyatt Family. The trio quickly turned into the most dominant villains in WWE, and Lee played the part of a bad guy to perfection. The same story followed in AEW, where Lee was the leader of The Dark Order.

In reality, though, Brodie Lee was a lovely person and went out of his way on many occasions to help fellow wrestlers. As previously reported, Brodie Lee bought $1000 worth of ring-gear for AEW star John Silver to look like a bigger star on AEW TV.

