The biggest non-title match at WWE SummerSlam saw Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar go head-to-head in an epic contest. Rhodes came out on top after enduring a lot of punishment from his opponent. His efforts earned him the respect of Lesnar, but some fans are not convinced.

Rhodes and Lesnar threw everything at each other during their encounter at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare gave The Beast Incarnate a taste of his own medicine by applying the Kimura Lock on the latter. He bested his opponent with three Cross Rhodes, scripting a fitting end to the rivalry.

Following the match, Brock Lesnar showed Rhodes some respect and shook his hand. He raised The American Nightmare's arm to celebrate before exiting the ring. The move surprised many, as Lesnar is not known for playing well with his on-screen adversaries.

After The Biggest Party of the Summer, fans quickly took to social media to question The Beast Incarnate's actions.

Many fans joked that Lesnar is just misunderstood, and it's his way of showing affection. Others pointed out that he allegedly once broke into his real-life wife, Sable's house, to propose to her; therefore, it's very on-brand.

Dylan? @notdylan_217 @_kennythoughts It's very on brand judging by his friendship with Angle

Cody Rhodes' win will likely catapult him back into the world title picture sooner rather than later. He will probably secure a top championship in the company in the coming months. Fans have been behind Rhodes since his WWE return, and he remains one of the biggest babyfaces in the company today.

Triple H was all praise for Brock Lesnar after his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar may have taken the loss at WWE SummerSlam, but he did not come out of the match looking weak. That is one of the many unique qualities The Beast Incarnate possesses.

At the post-SummerSlam presser, Triple H spoke highly of the former Universal Champion. He noted that Lesnar could not be left out of the conversation of being the "Greatest of All Time."

"For me, Brock Lesnar is such a unique athlete, human being, all those things. But he really, I don't believe, gets the credit for being one of the all-time greats at this. Unbelievable athlete at the highest of levels. UFC, at the highest of levels. You could make the argument, and it would be accurate. Greatest combat athlete of all time. But just talking about sports entertainment. In my opinion, one of the greatest of all time. I don't think because his style is different, because of the way he does it is different from anybody else, truly, really is a generational talent for this."

It's no secret that WWE has relied heavily on Brock Lesnar to produce some big rivalries and give stars a good rub. Even a top talent like Cody Rhodes will likely benefit from his win against The Beast.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

