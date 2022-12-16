Brock Lesnar once broke into ex-WWE star's house when she wasn't there: What happened next?

It's no secret that Brock Lesnar's WWE character doesn't stray away from his real self. He may be best known for his intimidating persona, but his eccentric side has also been on display in recent years. From the looks of it, he has always possessed that latter persona.

Sable and Brock Lesnar began dating each other while the former was still in a different marriage in 2004. That same year, they got engaged after Lesnar's divorce was finalized. Their engagement was briefly called off but they finally tied the knot on May 6, 2006.

In Lesnar's book Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, he revealed how they briefly broke up in 2004 after his exit from WWE and the lengths he went through to fix their relationship.

Brock wrote in his book that his now-wife tried to make things work when their relationship was failing, but the former kept pushing her away. Eventually, Sable left their shared home and returned to her own place in Florida. Now alone, the former WWE Universal Champion realized that she was the person he was going to marry and continued reaching out to her through calls without receiving an answer.

After two weeks of no communication, the former MMA fighter traveled to Orlando and bought a ring on his way to Sable. As it turns out, Sable wasn't home at the time, resulting in Brock having to think of another way to get in.

He wrote of an instance wherein he had to ask a neighbor for a tool to help him get into Sable's house:

“I saw a neighbor standing by his garage, and I knew he had seen me around with Rena (Sable) enough to know we were a couple. That was a lucky break for me, because the guy never got suspicious. I told him I was working in the backyard and needed a screwdriver ... I used the screwdriver he loaned me to get into one of her sliding doors, and of course the alarm goes off as soon as I get into the house. I knew the passcode, so I shut off the alarm.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

How did Sable react to Brock Lesnar showing up at her house?

The WWE couple surely have an interesting story of not only their WWE career but also their love life.

In the same book, Brock Lesnar revealed that Sable wasn't happy when he called her on the house phone. Still, they made up after she returned and they spent a week together in Florida. By the end of the week, The Beast proposed to her by the waterfall at the Orlando airport.

Brock Lesnar and Sable don't share much about their personal lives, but it's for sure that they are still happy together despite the bizarre beginning of their romance.

