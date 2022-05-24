"I always knew this was what I'll end up doing" - Bron Breakker on pro wrestling

Bron Breakker claimed that he always knew that he was going to become a professional wrestler like his dad and uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner.

Breakker is a product of the WWE Performance Center and is seen as a future face of the company by many fans of NXT. He was signed by WWE in February of 2021 and made his TV debut on the first episode of NXT 2.0. He is currently on his second reign as the brand's champion.

The NXT Champion recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin where he discussed his ambitions and what he wanted to do in life as a child in a wrestling family. When questioned about whether he knew he always wanted to join the wrestling business, he had this to say:

"Yeah! I always knew this was gonna be what I'd end up doing. It was just a matter of time. Because I was a football player in college and an amateur wrestler growing up as well. You know I was focused on those things during the time I was doing them, but I always knew in the back of my mind that I was gonna be a professional wrestler and my dream was to be where I'm at. It was always in the back of my mind, it was just a question of when." (16:40)

What did Bron Breakker do before chosing pro wrestling as a career?

Bron Breakker has said that he has been around the wrestling business for most of his life, and that he wanted to become a pro wrestler since he was a child. But the 24-year old has been an athlete all his life.

As a native of the state of Georgia, Bron played American football for his school team and was also an amateur wrestler, winning the state championship in the heavyweight class in 2016.

While attending Georgia's Kennesaw State University, he played defense on the college's football team and was later moved to offense as a running back for the team.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Bill Goldberg is one, right off the top. He has been a mentor to me for a long time. In football, when I was playing in college, in NFL for a short time, he was always giving me tips”



- Bron Breakker

(via After The Bell) “Bill Goldberg is one, right off the top. He has been a mentor to me for a long time. In football, when I was playing in college, in NFL for a short time, he was always giving me tips”- Bron Breakker(via After The Bell) https://t.co/N70muV0TJm

Breakker went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft but was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie fulback in April of that year. He was released by the team in August of that year and saw no playing time. This was when he decided to focus on professional wrestling.

Bron Breakker took part in his first wrestling match on the independent circuit in October 2020 and was soon signed by WWE, where he has seen much success.

What are your thoughts on this story? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell