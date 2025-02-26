Bron Breakker breaks silence after confrontation with former WWE Universal Champion on RAW

Bron Breakker was in action against Dominik Mysterio on this week's WWE RAW. He broke his silence after coming face-to-face with Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor.

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion has been involved in a feud with AJ Styles, whom he confronted backstage a few weeks ago. Last week, after Styles' win over Mysterio last week, Breakker hit Dirty Dom with a Spear meant for The Phenomenal One. This led to a match between them on this week's show.

On RAW, Breakker and Balor came face-to-face after the former WWE Universal Champion tried using a steel chair on the former. The 43-year-old superstar exited the ring without taking a swing. Taking to Instagram, Breakker shared a message after RAW.

"The dogs are barkin’ in Cincinnati 🤘," wrote Breakker

Check out Breakker's Instagram post:

Baron Corbin believes he helped Bron Breakker in his WWE career

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker are former tag team partners. The duo was known as The Wolfdogs and once held the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Corbin claimed that he helped Breakker showcase a different level of personality. He said:

"I think [me being] sent to NXT might have been a test, and I crushed it. They didn't see it coming. I helped elevate Bron Breakker. We had fun. I think it brought him out of his shell a little bit, and gave some different levels of personality to him."

Breakker is currently in his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the title on Monday Night RAW's October 21, 2024, edition, defeating Jey Uso to become a two-time champion.

His latest title defense was against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII. His WrestleMania 41 plans are yet to be confirmed, as it remains to be seen who will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

