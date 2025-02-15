  • home icon
A 40-year-old wrestler takes credit for giving personality to WWE's Bron Breakker

By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 15, 2025 19:10 GMT
Bron Breakker performs on RAW [Photo credit: WWE]
Bron Breakker performs on RAW [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Bron Breakker quietly arrived on WWE's main roster in early 2024. But by the summer, he rose the ranks and claimed the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

He was rumored to join the prior year, but the company decided against it. Instead, The Dog worked with Baron Corbin in NXT. The two were an instant hit through the lens of the fans.

Baron Corbin briefly discussed his rapport with the 27-year-old in an interview with the Busted Open podcast. The Lone Wolf considers bringing the young star out of his shell an achievement. His NXT run was a test for the higher-ups, and he believes he made the most of the hand that was dealt.

"I think [me being] sent to NXT might have been a test, and I crushed it. They didn't see it coming. I helped elevate Bron Breakker. We had fun. I think it brought him out of his shell a little bit, and gave some different levels of personality to him," Corbin said. [From 5:19 to 5:40]
Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Corbin and Breakker were dubbed as 'The Wolf Dogs' and held the NXT Tag Team Championship before both were moved to the main roster.

Bron Breakker will dethrone Cody Rhodes from a logical standpoint, claims former WWE writer

Within one year on the main roster, Bron Breakker has picked up huge wins over Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Sheamus, among other talents.

He was also seen in a backstage segment with AJ Styles on RAW, sparking rumors of a potential WrestleMania clash in what is believed to be The Phenomenal One's final WWE run. Styles and Breakker's interaction has evoked excitement in fans.

Meanwhile, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed The American Nightmare's reign as the face of the company. Despite the credible superstars on the roster, the actor feels nobody would dethrone the champion in the coming months as the latter is in his John Cena phase.

However, Prinze Jr. noted that if he were to pick one out of the litter as the next big star, it has to be Bron Breakker. He wondered if The Dog could win next year's Royal Rumble and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
