"I heard he works mad hard" — Young WWE star likely to dethrone Cody Rhodes, 48-year-old says

Cody Rhodes is at the tippy top of WWE's A-list. While this is the highest honor for any athlete in the industry, it also means someone is always on the hunt to knock them down.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes nobody will take the title away from The American Nightmare, drawing comparisons to John Cena during the latter's prime. However, if he were to name-drop someone the company would legitimately consider as the successor to Cody Rhodes, Prinze Jr. admitted that Bron Breakker fits the bill.

On his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer praised Bron Breakker and wondered whether the company would book him to win next year's Royal Rumble. He cannot fathom any other big name, aside from perhaps Roman Reigns, who could beat Cody Rhodes for the strap:

"Maybe [Bron Breakker] is the one. What do you think about Bron Breakker winning the Royal Rumble next year and then he's the one to dethrone — yeah, dude, I can see that happening. Yeah, I can see that. I heard he works mad hard too backstage, like on his promos and stuff like that. Heard his work ethic is like, top-shelf," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. [From 26:59 to 27:32]

The American Nightmare scored the feud-ending victory over Kevin Owens in a grueling Ladder Match at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He now awaits his WrestleMania 41 challenger, which will be determined at the Elimination Chamber.

Bully Ray claims Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41 is the biggest "money match"

There have been divisive opinions on Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Bully Ray has argued it deserves the headliner slot at The Show of Shows.

On a recent Busted Open podcast episode, Ray noted that Cena is a globally recognized name, a movie star, and a WWE Superstar. He emphasized The Cenation Leader's popularity in Asia and various other countries. The veteran feels that among the athletes on the roster today, the 16-time World Champion is the biggest name there is who could challenge The American Nightmare:

"There's no bigger name on the roster right now around the world than John Cena. He's a movie star, and he is a WWE Superstar. Roman is a huge WWE Superstar who has put his toe in the water of Hollywood. Anybody else there that might have done, maybe wrote a book or done some Hollywood. Cena is a star all over the world. [...] John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is the biggest money match around the world," Bully Ray said.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will drop the Undisputed WWE Title this year in a potential match against John Cena. He has been champion since WrestleMania XL in April 2024.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

