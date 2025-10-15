  • home icon
  Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed suffered a loss right after betraying Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 15, 2025 14:20 GMT
Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed decided to leave Seth Rollins on WWE RAW when Breakker speared the champion, and Reed followed it with a Tsunami to close the show. After the shocking betrayal, both lost in their first match.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW in Perth, Seth Rollins bragged about his accomplishments and expressed that he needs no one to succeed in the business, which didn't sit well with Bron Breakker. After the show's main event, Breakker speared Rollins and asked Reed and Heyman to pick sides.

To no one's surprise, the two aligned with the second-generation star and stood tall over an unconscious Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring. However, the breakup hasn't gone well for the two, as they recently lost a tag team match in Melbourne against Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura when Uso pinned Breakker for the win.

While one can argue live events don't hold the same amount of weightage compared to the results from the weekly product, the landscape has changed, and live events, at times factored into ongoing storylines on television under the Triple H-led creative regime.

Ex-WWE star on why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW

Earlier this year, The Vision was created under Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's guidance when Bronson Reed returned to the Stamford-based promotion. The faction was gaining momentum on Monday Night RAW before Bron Breakker and Reed betrayed their leader.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo blames the creative for the breakup, as it was not only done to possibly write Seth Rollins off due to his injury, but also because the management didn't have any opponents left for The Visionary on Monday Night RAW.

Moreover, Russo thinks that the company created two potential challengers for Seth Rollins' title, as he recently defeated Cody Rhodes in Perth. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Visionary and The Vision in the coming months on WWE RAW.

