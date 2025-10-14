Major reason behind Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turning on Seth Rollins, according to ex-WWE star

WWE RAW ended with a shocking twist when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on Seth Rollins to close the show. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes there was a major reason behind the turn, and it doesn't involve Rollins' injury.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW in Perth, Australia, Seth Rollins was taken out by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, as the duo stood tall alongside Paul Heyman. The Vision under the Visionary's leadership is over, and Breakker posed with the World Heavyweight Championship to close the show.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo believes Seth Rollins' undisclosed injury wasn't the only reason behind The Vision's end, as the creative has done a terrible job in booking opponents for the champion. After the attack, Reed and Breakker were set up as opponents for the title, which was a major reason behind the split.

"Here's why I'm getting back to creative, and I'm getting back to bad creative. Coach, Rollins has nobody to work with. There's nobody for Rollins to work with. They just made that match with Cody Rhodes. That was an absolutely nothing throwaway match. That match happened because neither guy had an opponent. So, now that the match is over, here's Seth with the belt and no opponent. Why does he have no opponent? Because they haven't built an opponent. That's what the creative is supposed to do... Guess what, Coach? Now, Seth Rollins has two opponents. That's exactly why they cut that thing short," Russo said.

What's next for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW following an attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?

Seth Rollins orchestrated the ruse of the century at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he captured the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk. The Visionary faked an injury for weeks only to cash in on the title when the time was right.

However, he didn't see the attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed coming as the duo blindsided him in Perth on WWE RAW. Moreover, CM Punk once again became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Champion. Depending on the nature of Seth Rollins' injury, it'll be interesting to see how Rollins faces these names in the coming weeks and months.

