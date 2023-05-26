Bron Breakker calls current champion "little dude;" mocks him ahead of WWE event

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker mocked current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes ahead of their epic clash at Battleground on Sunday, May 28.

The bitter rivals Hayes and Breakker square off once more for the brand's top title as the NXT Championship is on the line. The latter was pushed into a tailspin after losing the title to Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver, forcing him to become unhinged and unleashed.

The former NXT Champion turned his sights to Hayes and Trick Williams upon annihilating them with his trademark Spear after destroying Chase U. Breaker's strikes damaged Carmelo Hayes and sent him to the hospital. Still, the champion is unfazed and eager to face his adversary.

Ahead of their clash, Bron took to Twitter to refer to Hayes as the "little man" who would disappoint the audience at WWE Battleground. He also took a cheap shot at today's NBA game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

"Little dude and the Celtics both about to let their city down #NXTBattleground," he wrote.

You can check out Bron's tweet below:

Bronson Steiner @bronbreakkerwwe Little dude and the Celtics both about to let their city down #NXTBattleground Little dude and the Celtics both about to let their city down #NXTBattleground https://t.co/6kKMPL8llA

Bill Apter wants to see Bron Breakker vs. Gunther in WWE

Several NXT stars, including Pretty Deadly, Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark, and others, were promoted to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft. However, the absence of one of the top draws of the developmental brand from the list has stunned the wrestling industry.

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted that he would have been delighted to see the former NXT Champion confront Gunther in a WWE.

"I wanted to see him come to one of the major brands and Bron Breakker vs. Gunther I think would have been a hell of a match," Apter said.

Check out the video below:

As of this writing, Breakker would focus on taking back his NXT Title from Hayes. However, his heel turn could stay for a while. It remains to be seen if and when the 25-year-old NXT star will come up on the main roster to face Gunther.

What did you think of Bron Breakker's cheap shot? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes