Bron Breakker names Tommaso Ciampa among other veterans who have helped him in his career

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently opened up on the wrestling veterans who have helped him in his career so far.

Since debuting on NXT in September 2021, Breakker has enjoyed a lot of success as he is already a two-time champion. During this time, he has also worked with veterans in the industry like Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Bron was in a program with Ciampa, which ended with the rookie winning his first NXT Championship. For his second reign, he defeated Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38.

The NXT Champion recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he talked about how experienced wrestlers such as Tommaso and Ziggler have helped him. He also went on to state that when he first started, he did everything with Tommaso.

"I mean Tommaso helped me as well. We joke around sometimes that he is my wrestling dad or something. When I first started, I did like everything with him, like everything for such a long time just with Tomasso, you know. We joke a little bit with that. It's unbelievable how much I have learned from those three guys [Ciampa, Ziggler, and Roode] and many others as well," Breakker said. [48:18 - 48:48]

He added that it was an "unbelievable experience" to work with veterans in the industry.

"Just getting to work with them and pick their brains. Them teaching me things. It's just, it's just an unbelievable experience" said Bron Breakker [48:50 - 48:59]

Bron Breakker has mostly worked with experienced superstars throughout his young career

Apart from feuding against the likes of Tommaso and Ziggler, the NXT Champion has also battled several other veterans while on the developmental brand. He debuted on the first episode of NXT 2.0 in September 2021 where he pinned 20-year veteran LA Knight.

Breakker's has also represented NXT 2.0 in a Wargames match against a veteran team of Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight.

He also pinned Gargano in the latter's last singles match in NXT and has also defended his title against Roderick Strong.

Bron Breakker is currently feuding with Joe Gacy. The two men are set to collide once again at NXT In Your House. It remains to be seen what the future holds for this promising young talent.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Debottam Saha