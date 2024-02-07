Bron Breakker congratulates major WWE star for his "first time ever"

Bron Breakker congratulated a top WWE star for his major first-time-ever achievement.

It's been a few weeks since Breakker and Baron Corbin formed a tag team in NXT. Although their alliance was purely created to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament, they have proven to be a formidable duo in the ring.

Breakker and Corbin have also been entertaining with their constant bickering. They ran through their opponents to make it to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. After a grueling match, Breakker and Corbin picked up the win at Vengeance Day.

Tonight on NXT, Breakker and Corbin stood near the ring to celebrate their victory. Baron poked fun at his botch when he hit the ropes, and Bron returned the favor by congratulating Corbin for his first-ever dive.

Bron congratulated Baron for winning something in NXT several years after his debut. They then called out the NXT Tag Team Champions, but instead, Axiom and Nathan Frazer came out to the ring.

With their win at Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin are next in line to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

