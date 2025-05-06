Bron Breakker has a cryptic reaction after Seth Rollins gets himself a World Heavyweight Title shot against Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker had a cryptic reaction after Paul Heyman informed him and Seth Rollins that The Visionary had earned a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During the opening segment of tonight's WWE RAW, Heyman interrupted Jey Uso and manipulated him into putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The Yeet Master was initially out for Logan Paul, who recently declared his intention to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Backstage on RAW, Breakker was seemingly clueless to Rollins getting a title shot when the latter walked out of the locker room. Heyman then had a brief discussion with Breakker.

Check out the segment below:

On Night One of WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by dethroning Gunther in the opening match. The show ended with Rollins joining forces with Heyman after the Hall of Famer betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk during their Triple Threat Match.

Bron Breakker joined the duo the next night on Monday Night RAW, taking down Reigns and then hitting Punk with a Spear just as he was about to blindside The Visionary. The trio stood tall over Reigns and Punk before setting their sights on Sami Zayn a week later.

