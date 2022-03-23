Bron Breakker defeats former NXT Champion on NXT 2.0

Bron Breakker has defeated a former NXT Champion on the latest edition of WWE's Tuesday night show.

Breakker is set to face Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Title at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event after losing the title to The Showoff in a triple threat match. The former went one-on-one with Ziggler's Dirty Dawgs tag team partner and former NXT Champ, Robert Roode, on the latest edition of the Tuesday Night Show.

In a main event caliber match, Roode and Breakker hit each other with everything they had. The former pulled out his old "Glorious Domination" theme music, robe, and a thunderous Glorious DDT in an attempt to finish the bout. However, Breakker survived the best efforts of the Glorious One and won the match with a power slam.

This is a massive victory for Bron Breakker, who now has a great deal of momentum behind him heading into NXT: Stand and Deliver.

NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler made his presence felt at ringside

In a match between the two former NXT Champs, the current champion was up to some heelish tactics at ringside during and after the contest.

Dolph got into the commentary booth and referred to Robert Roode's TNA tag team Beer Money Incorporated, in which he was partnered with James Storm.

Ziggler also tried to get involved in the match but was ejected from the ringside area for his troubles, despite his loud protests. However, he re-emerged at the conclusion of the contest, hitting Breakker with a surprise superkick and talking trash as the latter lay there prone.

Edited by Angana Roy