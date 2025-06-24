Bron Breakker defeats top babyface on WWE RAW; Seth Rollins issues big warning

Bron Breakker competed against Penta on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion picked up the win, and his faction leader Seth Rollins issued a warning to the babyface.
This was the opening match of the show. Penta took down Breakker after the bell rang and hit a kick in the corner. He then performed a springboard crossbody and delivered another kick in the corner. Bron grabbed Penta and tossed him before hitting him with a suplex.
He then hit a backbreaker and a few shoulder tackles in the corner. He took down Penta with a clothesline and stomped him several times. Penta sent his opponent crashing into the mat with a hurricanrana and wiped him out with a Tope Con Hilo.
The babyface tried to go for a Mexican Destroyer but Bron Breakker caught him. The latter hit a suplex and dropped Penta off the top turnbuckle with a Breakkersteiner. Penta reversed a military press into a DDT and nailed his opponent with a Mexican Destroyer for a two-count.
Penta hit Bron Breakker with a kick to the midsection and went for a springboard but the latter caught him in the air with a spear. Bron pinned him and got the win. Seth Rollins warned Penta after the match to stay out of his way.
