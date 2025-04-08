Bron Breakker destroys three top WWE stars in mere seconds on RAW; scares away former Universal Champion

Bron Breakker showed up on WWE RAW and destroyed three top stars. He even scared away a former Universal Champion.
The competition for the Intercontinental Championship has been picking up over the past few months. Penta, who made his debut a couple of weeks ago, highlighted that his goal was to win the Intercontinental Championship. He got his shot at the title on the March 24 episode of RAW. However, the match ended in DQ after interference from Judgment Day. Following the match, Judgment Day assaulted Bon Breakker. Dominik even offered a chair to Penta to join in the attack, but the latter hit him with it instead.
Apart from Penta, Finn Balor has also had his eye set on the Intercontinental Championship. He got his title match on the March 17 episode of RAW but lost. Given that Balor was unable to win the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Morgan went to speak to Adam Pearce about adding Dominik Mysterio to the title picture. Hence, the RAW GM announced a Fatal Four-Way match between Bron Breakker, Dominik, Finn Balor, and Penta.
Tonight on the red brand, Penta faced Dirty Dom in a singles match. After Penta won the bout, Carlito attacked him from behind. Bron Breakker then came out and speared him, Dominik, and Penta. Finn Balor dropped him from behind. However, Breakker recovered and attempted to spear him, only for the former Universal Champion to evade Breakker.
It will be interesting to see who will win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.