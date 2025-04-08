  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bron Breakker
  • Bron Breakker destroys three top WWE stars in mere seconds on RAW; scares away former Universal Champion

Bron Breakker destroys three top WWE stars in mere seconds on RAW; scares away former Universal Champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 08, 2025 02:34 GMT
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker is the current Intercontinental Champion (source: WWE.com)

Bron Breakker showed up on WWE RAW and destroyed three top stars. He even scared away a former Universal Champion.

Ad

The competition for the Intercontinental Championship has been picking up over the past few months. Penta, who made his debut a couple of weeks ago, highlighted that his goal was to win the Intercontinental Championship. He got his shot at the title on the March 24 episode of RAW. However, the match ended in DQ after interference from Judgment Day. Following the match, Judgment Day assaulted Bon Breakker. Dominik even offered a chair to Penta to join in the attack, but the latter hit him with it instead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apart from Penta, Finn Balor has also had his eye set on the Intercontinental Championship. He got his title match on the March 17 episode of RAW but lost. Given that Balor was unable to win the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Morgan went to speak to Adam Pearce about adding Dominik Mysterio to the title picture. Hence, the RAW GM announced a Fatal Four-Way match between Bron Breakker, Dominik, Finn Balor, and Penta.

Ad

Tonight on the red brand, Penta faced Dirty Dom in a singles match. After Penta won the bout, Carlito attacked him from behind. Bron Breakker then came out and speared him, Dominik, and Penta. Finn Balor dropped him from behind. However, Breakker recovered and attempted to spear him, only for the former Universal Champion to evade Breakker.

It will be interesting to see who will win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी