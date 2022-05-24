Bron Breakker discusses the possibility of competing in a tag team match alongside former WCW World Champion

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker has commented on the possibility of competing in a tag team match alongside his uncle Scott Steiner.

Scott and Rick Steiner, combinedly known as the Steiner Brothers, were a well-known duo in WCW and WWF. Among the two, Scott was more successful as a solo wrestler. In fact, he vacated his WCW World Television Championship before the tandem signed for the Stamford-based promotion in 1992.

During a recent interaction with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Bron Breakker stated that he would love to be in the same corner as his uncle.

"It would be fun. I don't know, never say never I guess. You know I would love to do something with him but I do not know. Let's see. " (43:03 onwards)

Bron Breakker talks about Scott Steiner's impact on his career

The two-time NXT Champion also discussed Big Poppa Pump's impact on his career.

In the same interview, Breakker explained that both his uncle and his father were fun and strict at the same time. He also said that they used to enjoy their time outside of their house mostly.

“He's [Scott Steiner] intense too. They're both intense, but they were both fun too. They were hard on us and strict and stuff like that. But we also had a good time and doing stuff like we'd go ride four-wheelers in the lake bed or you know, just we were always outside. We were never an inside family, I think by any means," Breakker said. (26:24 - 27:10)

This year, the Steiner Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the legendary Undertaker. Bron himself inducted the legendary duo into the prestigious class of wrestlers.

