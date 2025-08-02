Bron Breakker fires serious shots at Roman Reigns mid-match at WWE SummerSlam; subtle Seth Rollins reference

Bron Breakker fired some shots at Roman Reigns during SummerSlam. He also made a subtle reference to Seth Rollins.Roman Reigns returned a few weeks ago on RAW to get his revenge on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and also save his cousin Jey Uso from the dangerous duo. Following this, the OTC challenged Bronson and Breakker to a tag match at SummerSlam. Last week on the red brand, both Roman and Jey were brutally assaulted by the heels. It was a beatdown unlike any other that showcased their dominance. Reed even stole the former Undisputed WWE Champion's shoes.The tag team match kicked off SummerSlam Saturday at MetLife Stadium, and the fans were behind Roman and Jey Uso. They were even singing Reigns' name during the match. Later on in the bout, Breakker found himself in control over Uso with the OTC on the apron waiting for the tag. Breakker then began taunting Reigns by singing the same song as the fans and even added &quot;Roman, you suck.&quot; This was also a subtle reference to Seth Rollins, as fans often enjoy singing his theme song during his entrance.It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will be able to win this bout against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed tonight.