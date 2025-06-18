Bron Breakker gets called out by his WWE Superstar girlfriend for being rude

WWE stars Bron Breakker and Izzi Dame are currently in a relationship. Dame recently shared a new reel featuring the former Intercontinental Champion on social media.

Breakker is signed to RAW, where he is a member of Seth Rollins' faction. He joined the group on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, taking out Roman Reigns with a Spear and also setting his sights on CM Punk.

On Instagram, Dame shared a reel with her boyfriend and sent a two-word message.

"Like rudeee??" wrote Dame.

Check out Dame's reel on Instagram:

Vince Russo thinks Bron Breakker being a member of Seth Rollins' faction makes no sense

Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to have Bron Breakker join Seth Rollins' faction. He said the 27-year-old superstar hasn't cut a promo since joining forces with Rollins and Heyman.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Breakker has mostly accompanied Rollins and his faction, and is seen standing behind The Visionary. He believes any superstar could've played that part. He said:

"Bron Breakker is now under the wise guy [Heyman]. And you are absolutely right. Has he cut a promo? Have we seen him talk? No, bro. He's standing in the background looking mean and not saying anything. And guess what? Anybody can play that part."

Rollins and Heyman came together after the latter betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, allowing the former World Heavyweight Champion to pick up a crucial win. They added Breakker to their group on the first RAW after WrestleMania before adding Bronson Reed during the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Breakker and Reed both failed to qualify for the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Last week, the former Intercontinental Champion lost due to interference from LA Knight. This week, it was Reed's turn to lose similarly.

