Bron Breakker gets mocked by rising WWE star

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has dominated the division on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Penta had some harsh words for the champion and mocked him.
On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Penta teamed up with Bron Breakker to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. In the end, Breakker accidentally hit the Mexican with a spear, and Balor took advantage of it, as he won the match for his team.
After the match, Penta and the champion were involved in a heated argument backstage. In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the rising star was asked about Bron Breakker, and he went off. Apart from a few curse words, the 40-year-old star mocked the Intercontinental Champion and stated he would beg for mercy before vowing to win the title.
"So before or after, I don't know when, but I promise one day Bron Breakker will be crying, 'No Penta, no Penta,'" Penta said. (From 16:44 to 17:10)
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
WWE is set to announce a match for Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41
Last year, Bron Breakker captured the Intercontinental Championship for the second time when he defeated Jey Uso thanks to The Bloodline. Later, he entered into a feud with Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus and successfully defended the title at WWE Survivor Series 2024.
Earlier this year, he went head-to-head against The Celtic Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas and walked out with the title. Later, The Judgment Day began to target the champion on the red brand.
However, Penta sided with Breakker to fight off the villainous group, but it backfired on them. As of now, the management hasn't announced a match for Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Nevertheless, the likely scenario for Breakker and a potential title defense in Las Vegas could involve Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. It'll be interesting to see what transpires next heading into WrestleMania 41.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.