Bron Breakker "look[s] both like a forty-year-old and a fifteen-year-old at the same time" - WWE star mocks current NXT Champion 

Before their huge title match on January 10, Bron Breakker was on the end of a verbal assault from his upcoming NXT Championship challenger, Grayson Waller.

The Australian star is set to take on the NXT Champion at the New Year's Evil event. The two have been feuding for a while and are expected to put on a stellar match during the brand's first major event of 2023.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Grayson Waller was asked to share his thoughts on his opponent. In response, Waller mocked Breakker for his unique fashion sense.

"What about his style? You want to talk about a superstar? Bron Breakker manages to wear three different things of denim at one time. Very few people can pull that off. He has the ability to look[s] both like a forty-year-old and a fifteen-year-old at the same time. Not many people can do that. That’s very, very impressive. Bron, man, put that on a poster. He’s got a denim cap, a denim jacket, denim shirt. Man, what a fantastic superstar for NXT." (H/T Fightful)

As NXT Champion, Bron Breakker has emerged as one of if not the brightest young stars in WWE today. At only 25 years of age, he is just getting started.

Former WWE writer on Bron Breakker's eventual main roster debut

Despite wrestling for just under two years, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner seems to have taken to the business with ease.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated how he would book Breakker's debut on either RAW or SmackDown.

"What I would probably do, if it were me, maybe I would give him six months of beating a big name and going up the ladder. You know, like going through a Braun Strowman, going through a [Bobby] Lashley, like going through a Drew [McIntyre]. Like you give him six huge wins, and then all of a sudden here's a test." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Considering that he has been in WWE's developmental brand for almost two years, fans may soon see the current NXT Champion on a bigger stage.

When do you think Bron Breakker should move up to the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

