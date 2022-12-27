"Give him six huge wins" - Former WWE personality wants 25-year-old star to beat Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bron Breakker moving up to the main roster and eventually squaring off with Roman Reigns.

Breakker emerged as one of the breakout stars for NXT, holding on to the NXT Championship for over 260 days in his second reign. Over the last few months, he has taken down several challengers, including the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Cameron Grimes, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, Von Wagner, Apollo Crews, and many others.

During the latest Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about Bron Breakker's eventual main roster debut. He mentioned that the second-generation star would work his way through big names like Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre before ultimately coming face-to-face with Goldberg.

"I just don't have the confidence in them to book him for an entire year. What I would probably do, if it were me, maybe I would give him six months of beating a big name and going up the ladder. You know, like going through a Braun Strowman, going through a Lashley, like going through a Drew. Like you give him six huge wins, and then all of a sudden here's a test." [From 44:14 - 44:50]

Bron Breakker had a few matches on WWE RAW this year

While he has been supremely impressive on NXT, Bron Breakker made a couple of appearances on Monday Night RAW as well.

The first of those came on the March 7 episode of RAW, where he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa to take on the Dirty Dawgs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. In another WWE RAW appearance on April 4, Breakker went one-on-one with Ziggler and regained the NXT Championship.

