Bron Breakker wins NXT Championship on RAW after WrestleMania

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker has regained the championship on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Breakker lost the title to Dolph Ziggler at NXT Roadblock following The Showoff's debut on WWE's developmental show. Since then, he has earned victories over Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode in singles and tag team competitions.

Breakker challenged the Showoff in a rematch for the title at NXT: Stand & Deliver but came up short against the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Ziggler, however, was scheduled to once again defend the title on the RAW after WrestleMania against Bron Breakker. The latter got the better of the Showoff after an intriguing match that ended with a vicious spear from Bron.

The title change also marks the first time that the NXT Championship has changed hands on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

When was Bron Breakker's last NXT Championship reign?

With his most recent victory over Dolph Ziggler, Bron Breakker is now a two-time NXT Champion.

He first became champion at NXT New Year's Evil when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the gold. He went on to successfully defend the title against Ciampa and Santos Escobar before moving on to a feud against Dolph Ziggler.

With his latest victory, Breakker has now joined a notable list of only six men to win the NXT Championship more than once. The list includes the likes of Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross.

The landscape of the NXT Championship has changed once again with Breakker's win. It remains to be seen what is in store for the new champion in the near future.

What do you think of Breakker's NXT title win? Do you think Ziggler will get a rematch? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

