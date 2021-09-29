Bron Breakker receives affirmation from current WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar

Bron Breakker is undoubtedly the new top star of WWE NXT 2.0 since the brand re-launched two weeks ago. Breakker showed what he could do in the ring in three matches over the course of two episodes of WWE NXT 2.0.

Breakker didn't have a match this week, but instead had a pre-taped promo. Within the promo, Breakker discussed the past two weeks and expressed how he's not a patient man when it comes to Tommaso Ciampa and the NXT Championship.

Karrion Kross, a former NXT Champion in his own right, took to Twitter during NXT to acknowledge the words that Breakker said in his promo: "You want a friend? Go get a dog! No bones about it, my goal is to be #WWENXT Champion. Ciampa, I'm not a patient guy."

Bron Breakker's promo was answered by Tommaso Ciampa later in the evening

Later in this week's edition of WWE NXT 2.0, Ciampa responded via video chat. Ciampa said that Breakker had a hell of a video package this week, and a hell of a first two weeks. "There ain't no denying the kid has something special but, maybe, maybe, we don't need to put him in the Hall of Fame yet."

Ciampa closed out the interview stating that Breakker would "drown in an ocean of experience." Currently, there is no scheduled NXT TakeOver to follow up NXT Takeover 36; which occurred on August 22nd. One could assume that this NXT Championship match is going to happen on a Tuesday sometime soon.

