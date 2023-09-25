Bron Breakker reveals 38-year-old WWE RAW star was his mentor

Bron Breakker is considered to be one of the most promising WWE stars of today, according to fans and contemporaries alike. He signed with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion in February 2021, and it didn't take him long to make a significant impact on NXT.

According to the young star, at a time when he wasn't well-versed in the ways of the company, it was Tommaso Ciampa who mentored him.

Making an appearance on the Stick to Wrestling podcast, Bron Breakker spoke extensively about the RAW Superstar, claiming that Ciampa is not only a solid wrestler but also an entertainer all the way:

"I loved working with Tommaso (Ciampa). Tommaso’s a freaking awesome dude. Awesome wrestler, sports-entertainer. I mean top to bottom, I have the utmost respect for him. He did a lot for me. I had to face him and go into a story and stuff with him during a time when I did not know a lot at all about this industry, this business and he was kind of like my mentor during that time," Breakker said.

He also added:

"Just bringing me along, helping me, teaching me this and that and giving me this wisdom and stuff that he didn’t have to do and he took the time to really help me and sit down with me and have whatever. He’s a great guy, terrific dude." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Tommaso Ciampa discloses intentions to end an all-time WWE run on RAW

Gunther is now the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, and Tommaso Ciampa is ready to end the former's run. In recent weeks, the former NXT Champion joined Chad Gable to take down The Ring General. It remains to be seen as to when Ciampa will receive a title shot.

"I made it clear that Imperium did not choose me. I choose Imperium. The truth is, I choose Gunther. And If I got to go through Giovanni, and Ludwig to get to Gunther, we're going to get to the Final Boss and we're going to get that Intercontinental Championship."

The 38-year-old WWE star even stated that he is a "better professional wrestler than Gunther."

Since arriving on the main roster, Ciampa has not won a title. He has faced Gunther on WWE NXT, and fans who have followed both stars for a while know what they are capable of from an in-ring standpoint. He has also teased a potential reunion with Johnny Gargano recurringly over the past month or so.

Are you looking forward to Ciampa challenging for the IC title and a potential match between him and Bron Breakker on WWE's main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.