Bron Breakker reveals next target following WWE SummerSlam match

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have stepped up to continue their dominance on Monday Night RAW despite Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury. Although the duo is set to compete against two former World Champions at WWE SummerSlam, the Unpredictable Bada** has already revealed another former World Champion as his next target.

The 27-year-old competed in a five-man Gauntlet Match to determine the challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam. He ran through the gauntlet, pinning Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. However, he failed to go past CM Punk, who nailed Breakker with an inch-perfect GTS to secure the win and book a title clash against The Ring General.

Ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, Bron Breakker spoke in an interview with Fightful.com. During the conversation, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion claimed that The Second City Saint's GTS was the most painful move he'd taken. He added that The Best in the World had a receipt coming his way for taking the title shot away from him.

Bron Breakker will be in action on Night One of WWE SummerSlam as he teams up with 'Big' Bronson Reed to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see if Breakker and Reed come out later in the main event to cost CM Punk his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther.

Bron Breakker suffered a major setback before WWE SummerSlam

Bron Breakker has been among the most dominant stars on the WWE roster, and his performance has only elevated since joining forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. However, he suffered a major blow last week.

Ahead of their tag match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso scheduled for SummerSlam, Breakker and Reed competed in a tag team match during a live event in Mexico City on July 26. The duo competed against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. The bout ended with The Yeet Master nailing Breakker with a spear to secure the win .

Only time will tell which team comes out on top this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.

