Bron Breakker’s booking makes no sense; wrestling veteran blasts WWE creative in scathing review (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Bron Breakker should be booked. The star has currently aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Ad

Breakker is having a brilliant run alongside two industry leaders in Rollins and Heyman. The star is the muscle for the group, and an insurance policy for The Visionary. This week, while Seth took on Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bron stood outside the ring, trying to tilt the odds in favor of Rollins.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why RAW General Manager Adam Pearce allowed Breakker to be at ringside, knowing that he would try to interfere in the matchup. The veteran writer suggested that Bron should have been backstage and then come out during a ref bump spot, building more heat. He felt WWE creative didn't care enough to craft a strong, coherent storyline.

Ad

Trending

"It is clear that Bron Breakker is the heater. Why does Adam Pearce let him stay ringside? Bro, pick your spot. Do a ref bump. Then let Bron Breakker come in and do some damage. Why on earth would Adam Pearce allow him to be at ringside for the entire match? These are the things, maybe they don't care." [9:00 onwards]

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

Bron Breakker's plans were foiled by CM Punk. The Best in the World was out seeking revenge on Rollins. He first disposed of Bron and then slammed Seth with a steel chair. This resulted in a disqualification, with Jey retaining the title.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More