Bron Breakker’s booking makes no sense; wrestling veteran blasts WWE creative in scathing review (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Bron Breakker should be booked. The star has currently aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.
Breakker is having a brilliant run alongside two industry leaders in Rollins and Heyman. The star is the muscle for the group, and an insurance policy for The Visionary. This week, while Seth took on Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bron stood outside the ring, trying to tilt the odds in favor of Rollins.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why RAW General Manager Adam Pearce allowed Breakker to be at ringside, knowing that he would try to interfere in the matchup. The veteran writer suggested that Bron should have been backstage and then come out during a ref bump spot, building more heat. He felt WWE creative didn't care enough to craft a strong, coherent storyline.
"It is clear that Bron Breakker is the heater. Why does Adam Pearce let him stay ringside? Bro, pick your spot. Do a ref bump. Then let Bron Breakker come in and do some damage. Why on earth would Adam Pearce allow him to be at ringside for the entire match? These are the things, maybe they don't care." [9:00 onwards]
Bron Breakker's plans were foiled by CM Punk. The Best in the World was out seeking revenge on Rollins. He first disposed of Bron and then slammed Seth with a steel chair. This resulted in a disqualification, with Jey retaining the title.
