Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Title reign to end at the hands of unexpected star, says WWE analyst 

Bron Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship since October 2024. A WWE analyst now thinks the second-generation superstar could drop the title to an unexpected name.

The 27-year-old champion is currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day and Penta. Last night on RAW, it was officially announced that he will defend the Intercontinental Title against the Mexican star, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts proposed a surprising finish to the anticipated clash.

The 41-year-old suggested that Breakker spears Balor, Penta takes out the champion, then Mysterio takes advantage and pins his Judgment Day teammate to capture the title, leading to massive heat between the two later on:

"My finish was Braun Breakker spears Finn Balor, Penta takes out Braun Breakker, Dominik covers and pins Finn Balor and Dominik says, 'I did it so we could have the title in The Judgment Day.' And Finn Balor's pissed. And Dominik's the Intercontinental Champion," he said. [1:13:10 - 1:13:23]

Ex-WWE star thinks Penta will dethrone Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41

On the Rebooked podcast, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) discussed the future of Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship reign.

The wrestling veteran predicted that the second-generation superstar would lose the title to Penta at this year's Show of Shows. He suggested Breakker could then enter a feud with the leader of American Made, Chad Gable:

"I think Penta wins the IC Title at 'Mania and Gable's [lucha] training completes right around 'Mania time and then I think they go into something post 'Mania," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Breakker loses the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

