Bron Breakker's real-life partner and WWE Superstar Izzi Dame sends a message after his title loss

Bron Breakker lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Dominik Mysterio dethroned him in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Penta and Finn Balor.

Ad

This was Breakker's second reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Last year, he dethroned Jey Uso to regain the title after previously losing it to The Yeet Man on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

On Instagram, Dame shared photos from WrestleMania 41 Night 2. Breakker may have lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship that night, but his partner remains proud of his performance, and her caption suggests the same.

"Mania night 2♥️ #proud #woof," wrote Dame.

Ad

Trending

Check out Dame's Instagram post:

Ad

Tommy Dreamer suggested that Paul Heyman could betray Seth Rollins in favor of Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker made a huge statement on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The now-former WWE Intercontinental Champion aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, helping them take out CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 ended with Punk and Reigns being betrayed by Heyman, who joined forces with Rollins. The former Wiseman hit The Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint with low blows, betraying them on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer suggested that Heyman will eventually betray Rollins in favor of Breakker. He said:

"Paul Heyman realises that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. As long as Breakker stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. So, that is where Paul's bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire."

Ad

During the closing moment of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41, Breakker attacked Roman Reigns, who had taken out Rollins and Heyman. The show ended with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman standing tall over Reigns and Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More