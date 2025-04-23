Bron Breakker's real-life partner and WWE Superstar Izzi Dame sends a message after his title loss

Bron Breakker lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Dominik Mysterio dethroned him in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Penta and Finn Balor.
This was Breakker's second reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Last year, he dethroned Jey Uso to regain the title after previously losing it to The Yeet Man on an episode of Monday Night RAW.
On Instagram, Dame shared photos from WrestleMania 41 Night 2. Breakker may have lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship that night, but his partner remains proud of his performance, and her caption suggests the same.
"Mania night 2♥️ #proud #woof," wrote Dame.
Check out Dame's Instagram post:
Tommy Dreamer suggested that Paul Heyman could betray Seth Rollins in favor of Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker made a huge statement on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The now-former WWE Intercontinental Champion aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, helping them take out CM Punk and Roman Reigns.
Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 ended with Punk and Reigns being betrayed by Heyman, who joined forces with Rollins. The former Wiseman hit The Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint with low blows, betraying them on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer suggested that Heyman will eventually betray Rollins in favor of Breakker. He said:
"Paul Heyman realises that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. As long as Breakker stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. So, that is where Paul's bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire."
During the closing moment of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41, Breakker attacked Roman Reigns, who had taken out Rollins and Heyman. The show ended with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman standing tall over Reigns and Punk.