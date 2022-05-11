"Sink or swim" - Bron Breakker says he enjoys current NXT backstage culture 

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker has given his thoughts on the current backstage atmosphere of the brand.

Breakker signed for the company back in February 2021 and has begun a meteoric rise to the top of the NXT card. He wrestled his first televised match in September of the same year before leading his team to victory at the WarGames and winning the NXT Championship twice.

Though he's undoubtedly had a good time on-screen since making his debut on NXT 2.0, Breakker has also enjoyed things behind the scenes.

As highlighted during his interview with Fightful, he praised the backstage culture at the developmental brand. He noted that while it is a learning environment, he's also having fun.

“You know, I think it’s been really cool, obviously, and been a great experience for me. I accept it as a challenge; they just throw me out in the mix and just say, ‘Go.’ I think that’s, in my opinion, the best way to learn is just be thrown into the fire and sink or swim. I’m loving the experience, man. I’m enjoying the process. It’s been so much fun,” Breakker stated.

After winning back the NXT Title from Dolph Ziggler, Breakker has had an interesting storyline.

What has Bron Breakker been up to on NXT 2.0?

Since the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker has been involved in a feud with Joe Gacy.

It all began with the kidnapping of Breakker's father Rick Steiner, which led to the theft of the latter's Hall of Fame ring, Gacy burning his own fingers with hot metal, and Breakker being thrown from a platform.

When the two clashed for the NXT Championship at last week's Spring Breakin', Breakker came out on top, but two of Gacy's masked henchmen attacked the champion after the match.

Gacy took to the ring on the latest edition of NXT to assure Breakker that their feud was not over yet. It will be interesting to see the next chapter of the rivalry unfold.

