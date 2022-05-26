"We're a fantastic show" – Bron Breakker heaps praise on NXT 2.0

Two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker was full of praise when asked about his home show, NXT 2.0

Fans were outraged when their beloved black & gold brand was rebooted as NXT 2.0. In September 2021, WWE revamped the show as 2.0 in the vein of a developmental product similar to FCW.

Breakker is one of the shining examples of how WWE will create the stars of tomorrow. In a recent interview with Jimmy Varsallone, Breakker had nothing but good words for his show:

"It's a ton of fun. We have so much talent down here and you know, work-life athletes. I love NXT 2.0 and what we're doing and I think we're a fantastic show. We're on our way to being elite and I'm just so thankful to be a part of that and have the opportunity to work with everybody." (from 11:07 to 11:31)

Interestingly, the reboot worked. Several superstars are being created in NXT 2.0, such as Solo Sikoa, Cameron Grimes, Mandy Rose, etc. It'll be interesting to see these performers join the main roster in the coming years.

Bron Breakker credits WWE coaches for his recent development

Bron Breakker made his WWE debut as part of NXT 2.0 back in 2021. The second-generation star has made quite a name for himself in a short span of time. He's currently feuding with Joe Gacy, who has his eyes on the NXT Championship.

In a recent interview with The Orlando Sentinel, when asked about his fast learning process and recent rise to stardom, Breakker said he had to learn the art of sports entertainment and storytelling:

“I’ve had to learn the art of sports entertainment and the art of storytelling. It isn’t always about how you do things, it’s about why. And that’s what I’m still learning every single day, in the ring, in the gym, in the film room. I’ll never stop.”

Joe Gacy has lately outplayed Bron Breakker on numerous occasions. From kidnapping Rick Steiner to burning his HOF ring, Gacy has been living in Breakker's head rent-free. Breakker is set to face Gacy at NXT In Your House on June 4, 2022.

