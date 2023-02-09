Bron Breakker shared that he has enormous respect for his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He referred to him as a great dad.

The latter was part of The Steiner Brothers along with 'Big Poppa Pump,' Scott. They were one of the top tag teams in the wrestling business during their active days. They were collectively inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. Rick was present when his son won the NXT Championship for the first time, and they embraced in the ring.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Bron Breakker stated that his respect for his father Rick Steiner evolves on a daily basis. The NXT Champion added that he enjoys having his dad by his side.

“He traveled all over the world, and now I’m getting a taste of what he did. My respect for him keeps growing. He’s been super supportive of my career, too. He’s a coach, he’s there to talk about the business, and he’s a great dad. I’m excited to go through this with him," said Breakker.

Bron Breakker reflects on his NXT Championship match against Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day

Unlike previous NXT events, Vengeance Day took place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina instead of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The arena was packed with over 4000 fans in attendance.

Bron Breakker stated that it was refreshing competing outside of the PC, and his match against Waller was a reminder of who he is.

“It was refreshing to go out and wrestle in front of a crowd like we had in Charlotte. That city is known for being great wrestling fans, so it was cool that they were into NXT. That match was a reminder of who I am and what I’m about. I want to represent this brand and be the leader. I’m working to put a stamp on it. You know what you’re going to get, which is my very best," said Breakker.

After Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day, he was confronted by Carmelo Hayes. This means there could be a match between the two stars for the NXT Title.

Will Camelo Hayes dethrone Breakker to become the new NXT Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

