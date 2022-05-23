"Watch some videos and you'll figure it out" – Current champion recalls Scott Steiner's hilarious advice before his first match 

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently spoke about the time Scott Steiner informed him that we would wrestle his first match at an autograph signing.

Bron Breakker has been the standard-bearer for NXT 2.0 since his first match for the promotion when he defeated LA Knight. The rookie has managed to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler and come out on top. He is currently a two-time NXT Champion.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week, the star recalled his first match. He mentioned it was at an autograph signing in Georgia when his uncle told him about his in-ring debut. Bron recalled Scott telling him to watch some videos and figure it out.

Here's how Bron recalls the events that transpired:

"Yeah, I had like one independent match, I guess, before I got to WWE. I had no idea I was wrestling, I had no idea I was doing anything. My uncle Scott was doing some autograph signing. He was like, 'Hey, you want to go with me?' I said, 'Sure, I'll go with you.' And I just rode with him," Breakker said. "He signed his pictures and did his thing and then halfway through it he goes, 'Hey you got a match.' I was like 'What?' He goes, 'Yeah you're working. Watch some videos and you'll figure it out. Go ahead.' My gosh! That's pretty much all I had prior to WWE." (From 11:11 - 12:12)

Bron Breakker inducted Rick and Scott Steiner into the WWE Hall of Fame

It was a proud moment for Bron Breakker to see Rick and Scott Steiner immortalized forever into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The NXT Champion was handed the all-important responsibility of inducting the dominant duo and delivered a moving speech on the importance of family.

Other inductees into the same Hall of Fame class included Vader, Queen Sharmell, Shad Gaspard, and The Undertaker.

It is impressive to see Bron Breakker come such a long way since his first match in the squared circle. With some amazing matches in NXT 2.0 as well as RAW, the second-generation superstar is poised to become one of the hottest stars in the company in the years to come.

