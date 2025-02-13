Bron Breakker seen hanging out with current WWE champion

Bron Breakker was hanging out with the current NXT North American Champion, Tony D'Angelo. The two superstars recently went fishing.

Breakker is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. His latest title defense was against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII. WWE has also teased Penta and AJ Styles as potential challengers for Breakker's title after both came face-to-face with the 27-year-old during backstage segments on WWE RAW.

On Instagram, Breakker shared backstage photos of him hanging out with D'Angelo and glimpses of their fishing session.

"Record day for the boys," wrote Breakker.

Check out Breakker's Instagram post:

Breakker's first reign as the Intercontinental Champion ended after 51 days. However, he was quick to regain the title from Jey Uso, dethroning the OG Bloodline member on the October 21, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW after interference by The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He won the title by defeating Oba Femi, ending his title 273-day title reign in the process. D'Angelo successfully defended the title against Ridge Holland on the latest edition of NXT.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has predicted Bron Breakker dethroning Cody Rhodes

Freddie Prinze Jr. has predicted the possibility of Bron Breakker dethroning Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, he spoke highly of Breakker, predicting him to win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Prinze Jr. said:

"Maybe [Bron Breakker] is the one. What do you think about Bron Breakker winning the Royal Rumble next year and then he's the one to dethrone - yeah, dude, I can see that happening. Yeah, I can see that. I heard he works mad hard too backstage, like on his promos and stuff like that. Heard his work ethic is like, top-shelf."

Breakker made a huge statement in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, eliminating three superstars. He was eliminated from the Rumble by Roman Reigns, who was hit by a brutal Spear by the 27-year-old just moments before his elimination.

