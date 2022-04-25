WWE Hall of Famer on Bron Breakker not performing under the Steiner name

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has given his thoughts on NXT Champion Bron Breakker not wrestling under the Steiner's family name.

Bron is a second-generation professional wrestler as his father, Rick Steiner and Uncle Scott were part of the legendary tag team, the Steiner Brothers. Despite his family ties, WWE has chosen for Bron not to use the Steiner name in NXT.

Eric Bischoff recently stated that he was initially confused about why WWE did not have Bron perform under his family name. However, the veteran later realized that Bron needed his own name to shine as an individual.

"When I heard of Bron Breakker, I actually got hot. I was like, whoa, why would they do that? Now I know why they did it but I was still reacting emotionally as the fan in me and part of that is because of my relationship with Rick and Scott. I love that connection, the legacy, the second-generation stuff." Bischoff added: "Then the next day, when my fanboy s**t faded away, I went, well of course they have to do that. If they’re going to push Bron Breakker, if he’s going to become a year from now, or five years from now, or 10 years from now, the next Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock, they’ve got to own that brand, that trademark, and you’re not going to do it with Rechsteiner or Rex Steiner.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Having only made his WWE debut in September of last year, the 24-year-old Breakker is already a two-time NXT Champion, and the future is looking undeniably bright for the young star.

Bron Breakker on the first time his dad saw him wrestle

After only four months of performing on WWE programming, Breakker managed to capture the NXT Championship for the first time as he defeated Tommaso Ciampa at NXT New Year's Evil 2022.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Bron stated how winning the title was even more special as his father Rick was ringside to see him perform for the very first time.

"It was a surreal moment. I'll remember that for the rest of my life," Breakker added: "It was just unbelievable. It still hasn't set in yet, it only happened 12 hours ago. That was really cool. My dad, it was the first time he's ever seen me work and he sat front row. It was cool. It was a moment. That's a moment I'll cherish forever." (H/T CBS Sports)

With an incredible amount of athleticism and an infectious personality, it will be interesting to see Breakker's next move in the company.

What do you think of Bron's run in NXT? Sound off in the comments below.

